Padres Taking Trade Offers on $46 Million All-Star: Report
The San Diego Padres are reportedly listening to trade offers on their best closer.
Robert Suarez, who was one of the Padres’ five All-Stars in 2024, has one season remaining before he will be able to elect free agency. Therefore, San Diego wants to cash in on their standout reliever while they still can.
Suarez signed a five-year, $46 million contract with the Padres in Nov. 2022, which includes an opt out option after the 2025 season.
In addition to Suarez, the Padres have been reported to be open to trade deals including starting pitcher Dylan Cease and infielders Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth. The quartet of players are either eligible for free agency next offseason or remain under team control.
Suarez has pitched for the Padres for three seasons after the franchise signed him in 2021. He played five seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league before making his Major League debut.
The Venezuela native kept his regular season ERA at 2.77 or lower for two of his three seasons. This season, he logged a 2.77 ERA while striking out 59 batters across a career-high 65 appearances.
Suarez was named the National League Reliever of the Month for May. Through the month, he accrued a 0.73 ERA in 12 appearances while recording seven saves.
In the postseason, Suarez was an impactful piece of the Padres’ bullpen. The 33-year-old allowed one hit and no runs across three appearances against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.
Although Suarez has been consistent on the mound through his three seasons with the Padres, trading the right-hander would give San Diego more flexibility to bolster their roster this offseason.
San Diego has a limited budget this offseason and have yet to make any major moves in the free agent or trade market.
The Padres had an impressive second half of the season and postseason run. However, San Diego is losing many key players like outfielder Jurickson Profar and catcher Kyle Higashioka to free agency.
As the Padres' top closer, San Diego will likely try their best to keep Suarez. However, the trade may be the first step toward making major moves this offseason.
