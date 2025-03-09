Padres To Be Without 2 Key Pitchers on Opening Day Due to Injury
The San Diego Padres are looking to surpass all expectations this season.
An untimely exit in 2024 has made for an offseason unlike any other, but the excitement around the current roster is something that hasn't been felt in quite a few seasons.
Unfortunately, manager Mike Shildt has revealed a minor road bump on the way to the excitement surrounding Opening Day.
Per insider Sammy Levitt, the Padres skipper doesn't expect right-handers Bryan Hoeing or Sean Reynolds to break camp with San Diego as they are both recovering from their respective injuries.
Hoeing is still recovering from a sore right shoulder as Reynolds is still resting while he deals with a stress reaction in his right foot.
In terms of expectations, the pitching roster is where many of them lay.
A revamped rotation with Nick Pivetta, the addition of Cy Young Award-equivalent winner in Korea Baseball Organization southpaw Kyle Hart, and notable pitchers finally back to being healthy, the pitching staff is where a lot of damage can be done by the Friars this season.
As for Reynolds and Hoeing, 2025 will likely have a bigger role for them in the bullpen supporting the rotation.
Hoeing made his way to San Diego last season by way of the Miami Marlins. Upon his arrival to Petco Park, Hoeing has been electric.
His 18 appearances with the Padres saw a 1.52 ERA, with 18 strikeouts to only five walks across his 23.2 innings. Potentially not starting the season with him will sting, but knowing he is going to come back fully healthy will be worth it in the long run.
Reynolds only made nine appearances for the Friars for 11 total innings, but kept his ERA at 0.82 in those outings with 21 strikeouts, five walks, and a 1.36 WHIP.
A minor knee injury kept him out of the postseason, but as he recovers from this most recent foot injury, fans can expect to see Reynolds in the bullpen in 2025.
