Padres Top Prospect Outfielder Turning Heads at Spring Training
After nine seasons with the organization, the San Diego Padres’ No. 18 prospect might finally make his MLB debut in 2025.
Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller spoke highly of outfielder Tirso Ornelas, who The Athletic's Jim Bowden said is turning heads at spring training this season.
Ornelas signed with the Padres in 2017 out of Tijuana, Mexico. He has been invited to nearly every spring training since 2018, but has yet to be called up to make an MLB appearance.
Ornelas earned his first Triple-A promotion in 2022, making just three appearances with the El Paso Chihuahas to finish the season. Since then, Ornelas has gradually improved at the plate, slashing .297/.367/.497 across 128 Triple-A appearances in 2025.
Despite his long tenure in the minor leagues, his growth throughout his career has not gone unnoticed by the Padres.
“People forget that Tirso is just 24 years old, because he signed at 16,” Preller said to Bowden. “He has gotten better year after year.”
Ornelas is currently having the best spring training of his career. The 2022 Mexican Pacific League Rookie of the Year has slashed a career-high .409/.500/.727 while recording a 1.227 OPS and nine hits across 10 games.
“He has always hit,” Preller said about Ornelas. “He’s a guy that puts the bat on the ball and he’s able to drive the baseball. In addition, he walks and doesn’t strike out; we value his contact rate.”
Ornelas has primarily split his time between left and right field — making four appearances at both positions — but has also made two appearances as the designated hitter.
The Padres added Ornelas to their 40-man roster, suggesting San Diego views him as an important part of their future.
However, the Padres already seem to have their starting outfield settled. All-Stars Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. will return as regulars in center field and right field, respectively.
San Diego lost All-Star left fielder Jurickson Profar in free agency, opening up a spot in the outfield. But newly acquired free agents Connor Joe and Jason Heyward will compete for the position.
However, is Ornelas continues to impress, he could just earn a bench spot on the Opening Day roster.
