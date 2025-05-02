Padres Top Prospect Placed on Injured List
San Diego Padres prospect Ethan Salas has been placed on the injured list while playing for the Double-A affiliate in San Antonio.
The listed injury is back spasms, and he is expected to be out for at least seven days, starting his rehabilitation process later this week in Arizona.
The 18-year-old has been out since April 17, although the extended time off seems to be a precaution to protect the young player.
Salas is a catcher ranked No. 2 among Padres prospects by MLB.com and was slashing .188/.325/219 at the Double-A level.
He came as an international free agent from Venezuela back in January 2023 and projects as a catcher who could also DH.
According to Fangraphs, he ranks 21st in the overall prospect rankings and is projected to be called up to the majors next year.
The estimated future value of Salas is 55, a projection metric that ranges from 20 to 80, indicating that he will be an above-average player at catcher, FanGraphs projects.
The Padres may benefit from an upgrade at catcher, particularly since Elias Diaz is 34 years old and Martin Maldonado is 38, both of whom are struggling to generate offense.
Both remain good catchers and framers; however, they are more platoon catchers than valuable everyday contributors.
The lack of quality depth within the organization places greater importance on the development of Salas, who will be a long-term solution for the Padres behind the plate.
