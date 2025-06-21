Padres Urged to Send $280 Million All-Star to Tigers in Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres are shopping one of the team's biggest contracts ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, which could set up a big trade with the Detroit Tigers.
Baseball insiders report that the Padres are open to dealing shortstop Xander Bogaerts after three years with the team.
Bogaerts ranks as one of the worst contracts in baseball on a value basis, given his poor production; though another team could convince itself that Bogaerts can turn things around.
Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report posed a Bogaerts trade that gives the Padres an out from all the long-term money still owed to the former All-Star.
He labeled Bogaerts as a player who could benefit from a change in scenery, with the Detroit Tigers presenting a contending team willing to bet on the veteran.
"His contract seemed like a bad idea from the start, and it's only looking worse three years in," Rymer wrote.
"One of Bogaerts' issues is that he's just a bad fit for Petco Park. It's a good place for righty hitters to go deep, but it otherwise harms them on singles and doubles. Those are more Bogaerts' jam, as he's more of a line-drive and ground-ball hitter than a launch angle maestro.
"This alone is enough to wonder if he'd waive his no-trade rights if a contender came calling. Ideally, it would be a contender that doesn't have to worry about going through the Dodgers."
The Padres still owe Bogaerts $25.4 million per season for another eight years in a deal that includes a no-trade clause as well.
He will be 40 years old in the last year of that deal, and given his struggles at 32, the deal projects to be a massive headache.
The organization remains limited in payroll — which makes a contract like Bogaerts's all the more painful to stomach.
If the Tigers are willing to bet on the shortstop, the Padres won't get in their way, though it is unclear what kind of return San Diego expects to get.
Some extra assets could give the organization flexibility to get other upgrades done that are much more urgent.
