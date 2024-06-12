Inside The Padres

Padres vs Athletics: How to Watch, Predictions and More for Game 2

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 6, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Randy Vasquez (98) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports at Petco Park.
Jun 6, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Randy Vasquez (98) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports
Randy Vásquez takes the mound for the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their series against the Oakland A's, It's his 19th MLB appearance and 13th career start. With Padres pitchers Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish currently on the 15-day injured list, a strong start could keep Vasquez in the rotation longer.

The Padres (35-35) will wrap up their stretch of 13 games in 13 days Wednesday against the A's, before enjoying a well-deserved off-day Thursday.

How to Watch

• Time: 6:40 PM

• Location: Petco Park, San Diego

• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:

  • Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
  • Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
  • DTV DBS – 694-3
  • DTV Stream – 694
  • AT&T U-verse – 781/1781

• Radio: 97.3-FM

Odds

 • Moneyline: Padres -155, A's +130

• Over/Under: 8

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

This game spotlights a starting pitchers' duel between Oakland's JP Sears and the Padres' Randy Vasquez. Sears, holding a 4-5 record with a 3.93 ERA, appears slightly more reliable on the mound compared to Vasquez, who is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA. Given the Padres' inconsistency this season, Sears might give the Athletics a better shot despite their struggles. However, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s recent hitting streak could tip the scales.

More

• San Diego's offensive performance has ticked up in recent days, highlighted by their major-league leading hits total (623) and fewest strikeouts (475) of any NL team.

• The Padres have led the Major Leagues with a combined 10 home runs since June 7, complemented by a .599 slugging percentage over the same period. This offensive surge has included a four-game multi-homer streak, tying their season record.

• Fernando Tatis Jr. has been a pillar for the Padres, recording at least one hit in the last 16 games.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

