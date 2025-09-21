Padres' Xander Bogaerts' Expected Return Date Revealed as Postseason Nears
The San Diego Padres have made a decision on when All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts will return to the roster, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
Bogaerts suffered a non-displaced foot fracture after fouling a ball off the top of his foot against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 27, but has been adamant he will return this season. He appears to have been correct, as Acee reports he will rejoin the team Monday ahead of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
“Couple weeks and looking to be back, hopefully, right before the regular season ends,” Bogaerts said after his injury. “That’s what I’m trying to hope for. I had the shoulder and came back a little earlier (than projected). I’m blessed with some nice bones. So hopefully that can help with this time also.”
Bogaerts will have six games to catch up to speed ahead of the postseason in a six-game homestand where the Padres will face the Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Bogaerts is a big addition to the Padres' lineup, as he provides a much better bat than both of his replacements, Mason McCoy and Jose Iglesias. He also provides some flexibility in the lineup if Iglesias needs to take over elsewhere.
Bogaerts got off to a slow start in 2025, but turned up the heat in June, batting .290 with an OPS just shy of .800. He followed that up by batting .295 in July while posting a similar OPS. He had hits in four of his last five games before landing on the injured list, and should provide some much needed offense to a struggling Padres lineup.
Iglesias is the Padres' go-to utilityman in the infield, and could provide relief for third baseman Manny Machado, who has only rested one game this season, as well as Jake Cronenworth or Luis Arraez at second base.
The Padres are just about out of the race for the NL West, but still need to preserve their four-game lead over the New York Mets in the Wild Card to ensure a better matchup. As it stands, they will face off against the Chicago Cubs, who hold the best record of the Wild Card teams, in that round.
