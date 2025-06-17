Padres' Yu Darvish Return Timeline Finally Revealed
The San Diego Padres are reportedly getting close to welcoming Yu Darvish back to the starting rotation.
The veteran right-hander has yet to make an appearance in 2025, but insider Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune recently provided some clarity after he asked Darvish if a return next month is feasible.
“Hopefully around there,” Darvish said.
It is worthy to note that the Padres transferred Darvish to the 60-day injured list Monday, but he has spent the entire season sidelined.
With July 13 — the final game before the All-Star break and a home contest against the Philadelphia Phillies — now the target date for a potential debut, Darvish spoke on his availability for that matchup.
“I don’t know," he said. "I need to ask my elbow.”
Darvish also spoke on a setback on his road to recovery a few weeks ago during a rehab assignment in Las Vegas. Rest assured, the veteran has much more confidence in his elbow and the previous 'tightness' felt during the start in Nevada.
“It’s better than after Las Vegas,” Darvish said. “I feel better than three weeks ago. I’m happy with it.”
As Darvish faced hitters in a simulated inning on Saturday, Acee also reported that his velocity was slightly down from his sole rehab start. The veteran hit 94 mph in his 18-pitch inning, but reached 97 mph during the Triple-A start.
Darvish called it 'good enough' but also spoke on knowing his body and the limitations that come with a pitcher who's two months away from his 39th birthday.
“If I feel good, 97,” Darvish said. “If I don’t feel good, I will keep the velo down. I need to be smart. I’m not young.”
Darvish has been out with elbow complications since this past spring. From the presumed Opening Day starter to landing on the injured list with elbow inflammation, it has been quite a season for the right-hander despite not yet throwing a pitch.
Whenever his return ends up occurring for the Friars, having Darvish play his best baseball in October looks to be the priority. The way to get there may require more patience and a slightly altered process, but if the veteran can provide for his team during a key stretch, all the waiting will be worth it.
