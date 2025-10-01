Who's Starting for Padres in Wild Card Game 3 vs Cubs?
After dropping Game 1 of the Wild Card round to the Chicago Cubs in an uninspiring performance from the offense, the San Diego Padres bounced back in Game 2, winning 3-0 in Chicago.
Now, the Padres' season hangs in the hands of a team batting a combined .133 through the first two games of the postseason — and in the hands of Yu Darvish, who will start for the Padres in Game 3 on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Darvish has quite the history in Chicago, spending three seasons with the Cubs from 2018-20. His COVID-shortened season in 2020 with Chicago is perhaps one of the best of his 13-year career, as he held a 2.01 ERA and an 8-3 record as a starter.
Darvish made one appearance in the postseason for the Cubs, allowing five hits and two earned runs in a 6.2 outing that resulted in a loss and the Cubs' elimination.
Now that he's no longer on the team, Darvish hopes to eliminate the Cubs once more on Thursday.
"Yeah, this place did me good," Darvish said ahead of Wednesday's game. "The organization, the fans did me good, too. Wrigley Field does have a special place in my heart, and I just feel fortunate that I may have the possibility to pitch on the mound here."
Darvish has struggled at times this season, holding a 5.38 ERA and starting just 15 games, his lowest full-season total since 2018. A major factor, however, in Darvish's struggles was a lingering elbow injury that lasted longer than the team initially expected. Darvish missed spring training and, after experiencing setbacks, did not make his 2025 debut until early July.
Darvish has shown moderate improvement in September, holding a 4.81 ERA across five starts.
"Yeah, I struggled a whole lot, obviously, with the elbow situation, and it was very tough to deal with," Darvish said. "I had a lot of great support from the organization, from our staff, which was super helpful.
"Right now I just feel fortunate to be here to be able to pitch."
Darvish will get that opportunity Thursday in a do-or-die matchup in Chicago at 12:08 p.m.
Who's Starting for the Cubs in Wild Card Game 3?
As for the Cubs, right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon will take the mound in the elimination game. Taillon is sporting a 3.68 ERA with 98 strikeouts across 129.2 innings pitched this season.
The right-hander is set to start the Cubs' first winner-take-all game since 2018.
