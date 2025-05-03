When Will Padres vs Pirates Start Following Weather Delay on Saturday?
The San Diego Padres started their afternoon with a rain delay against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the game will finally take place at an estimated 2:45 pm PST, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, barring any major changes.
At 12:24 PST, the Pirates announced that the game would be delayed due to 'inclement weather' despite the original 1:05 PST start time, but things seem to be clearing up now.
"Due to inclement weather the start of tonight’s game has been delayed. We will provide more information as it becomes available."
San Diego had a few last-minute edits today, unrelated to weather, as catcher Luis Campusano was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and is now slated to bat fifth on Saturday. The corresponding move was optioning veteran Connor Joe back down to the minors.
Despite being hit by a pitch less than 24 hours ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. will also be in the lineup. Luckily, there were no signs of broken bones for the superstar, just soreness.
“I feel good," said Tatis post game. "Just a little bit sore. ...Gonna sleep on it, see how it feels tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”
Luckily the All-Star feels good enough to play and is set to lead off.
Rain or shine, the Padres need all the help that they can get given the influx of injuries recently.
The month of April proved grim in terms of All-Stars being sent to the injured list like Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Luis Arraez, and even Jason Heyward. Other key players also received IL stints further shrinking the Padres' depth.
A recent four-game losing skid has been met with three-straight victories, but as the tarp leaves the field and the players start their pregame routines on it, the Friars will look for to make it their fourth straight win.
Right-hander Randy Vasquez will be on the mound with a 1-3 record and 4.28 ERA so far this season. He has gone winless in his last three starts but will do whatever he can to change that on Saturday.
