Who Will Be the Padres' Opening Day Starting Pitcher?
The San Diego Padres have yet to name their Opening Day starting pitcher. Manager Mike Shildt provided some context behind the selection process, but gave no firm answer as to who it would be.
“We’re still working through a few things,” Shildt said, via MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “The good news is we have multiple choices. Everyone is like: ‘Is that a hard decision?’ No. It’s a hard decision to make. But it’s good to have that hard decision, because you have multiple guys that could be your No. 1 Opening Day guy.”
Nevertheless, the Padres essentially have three strong options to choose from in Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Yu Darvish.
Cease was the first of the trio to make an appearance in a Cactus League game. On Saturday, the right-hander threw 43 pitches against the Cincinnati Reds. Cease allowed one earned run on two hits, punched two strikeouts, and a walk.
"There's a lot of things we're trying to check off and the biggest thing is just building up arm strength and getting pitches in," Cease said after his Cactus League debut. "I was pleased with today for sure. First inning was a little bit shaky, but for the most part, I felt like that was serviceable."
Cease making his spring debut earlier than Darvish and King is not an indication he will be the Opening Day starter, especially since the latter specifically requested a controlled environment early in camp.
Darvish pitched in a simulated game Saturday morning against the White Sox. The veteran allowed one home run on five hits, punched six strikeouts, and no walks across three innings.
Darvish is entering his age-39 season, and his talent still amazes his teammates.
“His attention to detail is probably the thing that is allowing him to pitch this late in his career,” King said to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “But he’s like a freak athlete combined with that. He pays so much attention to everybody else around him, and he’s constantly learning, and then he’s in the weight room doing, like, very, very specific exercises that he knows is gonna get his body ready. And he’s done it for 14 straight years and however many more in Japan."
The Padres have three reliable choices to select as their Opening Day starter, but the coaching staff has made no firm decision on who will get the nod in a few weeks.
