Braves Sign Another Young Player to Long-Term Extension

Atlanta Braves Sign Yet Another Young Player to Long-Term Contract Extension

Spencer Strider will be dominating the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East for at least six more seasons after signing a a six-year, $75 million extension with the Atlanta Braves.

Less than two months after signing Michael Harris II to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension, the Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms with their other rookie sensation. Starting pitcher Spencer Strider, who the Philadelphia Phillies will likely face in the upcoming NLDS, will be in Atlanta for at least six more seasons, with a club option for the 2029 season as well.

The extension guarantees Strider $75 million over the next six years, covering all of his years of team control, as well as his first free agent year. Depending on whether or not the Braves exercise their club option, he will hit the free agent market at either 29 or 30 years old.

Strider finished the season on the injured list with a strained oblique, but the team clearly isn’t too worried about his health going forward. He remains hopeful he can pitch in the postseason.   

In addition to Harris and Strider, Atlanta also signed Matt Olson and Austin Riley to multi-year contract extensions this season. Other Braves signed to long-term deals include Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies.

Strider has been absolutely phenomenal for Atlanta this season, posting a 2.67 ERA in 131.2 innings pitched. According to FanGraphs, he was worth 4.9 Wins Above Replacement in 31 games. In four games against Philadelphia (three starts), he pitched a total of 21.1 innings with a 1.27 ERA. He struck out 34 Phillies batters and allowed only seven hits. He earned the win in all four games.

Philadelphia will hope for a little more success against Strider in the NLDS, if he is indeed able to pitch.

