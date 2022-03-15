Monday MLB Free Agency/Trade Wrap-up

The Philadelphia Phillies opened their week with a few acquisitions which aim to provide more depth for the team. To start, they signed relief pitcher Brad Hand to a one-year $6 million dollar contract, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. He's coming off of a jumbled season with the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets.

Hand will provide the Phillies with more options for late-inning reliaf, alongside Corey Knebel and Connor Brogdon, who was signed at the beginning of the off-season.

Philadelphia made another move on Monday, bringing back Odúbel Herrera on a one-year major league deal for $1.75 million with $750,000 in incentives, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Some former Phillies also made moves to new teams on Monday. Andrew McCutchen signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, according to according to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase.

The Atlanta Braves made perhaps the biggest move Monday, when they acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. The A's recieved Cristian Pache, Shea Langeliers, Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes, per Jeff Passan.

The Olson trade comes with major implications, the trade all but confirms Braves cornerstone Freddie Freeman's departure from the club where he has spent all 12 years of his career up to this point.

Another big trade to occur on Monday was the Seattle Mariners acquisition of All-Star Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez from the Cincinnati Reds. In return, the Reds acquired Justin Dunn, Jake Realey, Brandon Williamson and a player to be named later, according to Jeff Passan.

Asides from all of these trades, the rumor mill was busy, with new rumors on Seiya Suzuki and Freddie Freeman breaking throughout the day.

As discussed earlier, with the addition of Olson, this all but guarantees the exit of Freeman in Atlanta, with word spreading that the New York Yankees made an offer to Freeman.

The Japanese sensation Suzuki has had his name back in the headlines recently with the San Diego Padres apparently being all in, per Jon Heyman. There was also news that Suzuki had met with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, so there may be more news to come in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Phillies were active on the rumor mill as well. According to Matt Gelb in an article from The Athletic, Philadelphia has made Kyle Schwarber their primary free agent target.

Ideally, the Phillies need a top of the order bat and a left fielder. Schwarber can fulfill both those needs.

The hot stove has been warm since the MLB lockout ended Thursday, but prepare for things to get hot as top free agents, Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Michael Conforto are still available, with spring training having begun for all 30 MLB teams.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!