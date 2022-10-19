How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 2: Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 2: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Philadelphia Phillies lead the San Diego Padres 1-0 in the 2022 NLCS. Here is how to watch Game 2.

The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. That first game is instrumental, as it effectively neutralizes the Padres' home field advantage.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler tossed 7.0 innings of shutout baseball and allowed just one hit. A masterpiece.

Meanwhile, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber both launched home runs that provided all of the offense Philadelphia would need for the evening en route to a 2-0 victory.

Wednesday's Game 2 will feature Aaron Nola taking the mound for the Phillies while Blake Snell gets the ball for San Diego. It is lining up to look like another pitcher's duel.

With Snell on the mound, the Phillies may elect to start Edmundo Sosa and Matt Vierling against the lefty in favor of Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh. 

Regardless, it's going to be a dog fight and it's one you won't want to miss!

How to watch:

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, Ca.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Time: 4:35 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

