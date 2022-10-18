Padres Fans Perform Cringey Dance Ahead of NLCS Clash with Phillies

As the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres prepare to face each other in the National League Championship Series, their fans are getting hyped up.

After all, both teams faced adversity this season and each overcame their fair share of obstacles. Both fanbases are hungry for a championship. The Phillies are searching for just their third World Series title in 139 seasons, and the Padres are looking for their first in franchise history.

Postseason baseball brings about the craziest—and sometimes the cringiest—of fans, including this group of Padres fans who had a rap to share ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego.

"Philly's going down to the yellow and brown," the rap begins. "Bryce is gonna lose, and Manny's gonna cruise," is another verse included in the song.

The video appears to have been featured on Good Morning San Diego. Needless to say, Phillies fans, and baseball fans alike, had a field day with the cringey rap on social media.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time San Diego fans created their own rap. Back in 2020, two men clad in Padres jerseys rapped in front of Petco Park and expressed how they would be champions of the NL West.

While we may not know who will win this best-of-seven series, the Phillies already have the leg up on the Padres in not having cringey raps from their fans go viral on social media. Yikes.

