4 Dream MLB Offseason Targets for the Philadelphia Phillies
The 2024 MLB season ended in extremely disappointing fashion for the Philadelphia Phillies. After a strong showing during the regular season that ended with a 95-67 record, the Phillies were knocked out of the playoffs by the NL East division rival New York Mets in just four games.
With that playoff series loss, it has become clear that Philadelphia has a lot of things to fix during the offseason.
A couple of positions jump off the charts as needs during the offseason. Both starting pitching and outifeld help should be prioritized by the front office. They could also use another quality bullpen arm if the opportunity is there to add one.
All of that being said, let's take a look at four dream targets for the Phillies to consider during the upcoming offseason.
4. Jack Flaherty, Starting Pitcher
If Philadelphia wants to look at a more middle of the pack, but still high end starter, Jack Flaherty could be a name to watch. He was a star with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason.
After being traded to the Dodgers, Flaherty looked like an absolute star. He made 28 starts, compiling a 13-7 record to go along with a 3.17 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks, and 162.0 innings pitched.
Flaherty won't cost the kind of money that a player like Corbin Burnes would cost and would be a high-end starter for the Phillies' rotation. He's definitely worth taking a look at.
3. Luis Robert Jr., Outfielder
Should the team look at the trade market to pursue an outfielder, Luis Robert Jr. would make a ton of sense.
Before the MLB trade deadline, Philadelphia was linked heavily to Robert. He could very well be available during the offseason.
Robert only played in 100 games this season, hitting 14 home runs to go along with 35 RBI. However, back in 2023 he showed some of his potential with 38 home runs and 80 RBI to go along with a slash line of .264/.315/.542. Those numbers would be a big addition for the Phillies' lineup.
2. Corbin Burnes, Starting Pitcher
While Flaherty would be a great option, Philadelphia could look to swing even bigger. Burnes would be the big dream target for the Phillies to add a starting pitcher.
He is expected to have a huge market when free agency opens up. Philadelphia could very well be a top suitor for him if they're willing to spend big money on him.
Burnes made 32 starts during the 2024 season. In those starts, he went 15-9 to go along a 2.92 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 194.1 innings pitched. He would be a piece that instantly makes the Phillies a more dangerous contender in the National League.
1. Juan Soto, Outfielder
Philadelphia has never shied away from making a big splash move. Juan Soto is very unlikely to end up with the Phillies, but they should at least throw their name in the mix for him.
Soto is just 26 years old and is coming off of a season where he hit 41 home runs to go along with 109 RBI. He also had a slash line of .288/.419/.569.
In order to sign him, Philadelphia would have to give him a historical kind of offer. That should be something they're open to doing if he had interest. It's not going to happen, but it's fun to dream about.