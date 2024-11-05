4 Reasons Why Philadelphia Philies Should Trade For Star Left-Handed Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the offseason looking to get better and bounce back from what was a disappointing early exit in the postseason this year.
Despite having the second-most wins in the National League, the Phillies saw their season come to an end quickly, as they were eliminated by the New York Mets in the National League Division Series.
The loss to the Mets will likely result in some changes for Philadelphia this offseason, as the franchise will try to optimize the roster heading into next year. Currently, the Phillies have a few key areas to upgrade in their outfield, bullpen, and one more pitcher for the starting rotation.
Whether it be in free agency or via trades, Philadelphia will be aggressive this offseason, as this is an organization that has been right on the doorstep of winning a World Series. One player who they have been linked to is Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.
As the offseason kicks into gear, here are four reasons why they should trade for the talented left-hander.
Replacement for Walker
One of the most obvious reasons to trade for Crochet is to replace Taijuan Walker in the starting rotation. Walker had a dreadful 2024 campaign, as he totaled an ERA over 7.00, as Philadelphia seemingly knows they can't trust him to be in the starting rotation to begin the year. While the right-hander is still under contract, the Phillies might have to cut their losses and try to move on after how he performed in 2024.
Affordable
Since Walker is under contract and making a significant amount of money, finding a replacement that isn’t going to cost a ton would be ideal. Despite being a very good pitcher and desiring a contract extension soon, Crochet isn’t scheduled to make much in 2025. This gives Philadelphia flexibility to pursue some upgrades in other areas, while also greatly improving their rotation.
Future Ace?
Even though the Phillies have a great ace in Zack Wheeler currently, he isn’t getting any younger, and thinking about potential replacements at the top of the rotation makes a lot of sense as father time will inevitably catch up. At just 25 years old, Crochet might not even be in his prime yet, as he could easily become one of the best pitchers in the game in the next couple of years.
Keeping up with the Dodgers
While the Phillies had an excellent season, they knew that the National League was likely going to be running through the Los Angeles Dodgers for years to come. With Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, they very well could have the best trio in baseball. Furthermore, with a willingness to spend whatever it takes to win, they could add more talented free agents this offseason. If Philadelphia wants to keep pace, they will have to be prepared to make aggressive moves in both trades and in free agency.