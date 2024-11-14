4 Things Philadelphia Phillies Should Seek in Return for Their All-Star Third Baseman
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the winter after a disappointing end to the campaign, and it appears like some changes could be coming.
Despite being one of the best teams throughout the regular season, the Phillies once again came up short in October. After winning just one game in the National League Division Series, Philadelphia was sent home much earlier than they would have expected.
Now, the franchise will be looking to make some changes, and they are potentially going to be looking at shaking up their team. Recently, Alec Bohm was a player mentioned who the Phillies would entertain trading, as the third baseman had a poor showing in the playoffs.
Despite some struggles in October, Bohm was an All-Star in 2024 and should garner some attention and a nice potential trade return to Philadelphia.
With that being said, here are four things the Phillies should look for in return for their All-Star third baseman.
Starting Pitcher
Due to the struggles of Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia has a need in their rotation.
Top prospect Andrew Painter is going to be an option, but it is possible that he might be a call-up later in the year. Since Bohm should bring back a decent return, adding a back-end of the rotation pitcher into a potential deal could make a lot of sense for the Phillies, who will need to have some insurance at the very least for Walker if he continues to struggle.
New Third Baseman
If Bohm is moved, that would create a void at third base.
While Philadelphia could also use free agency to fill that opening, they could also swap third basemen with another team.
In house, the options aren’t great to replace a player the caliber of Bohm, so if they decide to move him, adding a player who could play the position makes sense.
Slugging Outfielder
One of the glaring issues in the postseason for the Phillies was the lack of offensive production from their outfield. While Nick Castellanos played very well against the New York Mets, both the center and left field positions provided nothing on offense.
If Philadelphia is going to be looking to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League, they are going to need a deeper lineup.
With the bottom of the order providing no help, it made it much easier for pitchers on the Mets to navigate through the order.
Bullpen Help
Despite the unit performing well during the regular season, the bullpen for Philadelphia really let them down in the playoffs.
This was a team that had a really strong starting rotation, but with an ability to hold leads, the Phillies will certainly be making changes.
Since Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez are both free agents, Philadelphia will need a few new arms. Using Bohm to upgrade the bullpen might make the most sense, as they could certainly use either a closer or a late-innings reliever.