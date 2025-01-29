Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Has Philadelphia Phillies Dealing Their All-Star
Could the Philadelphia Phillies make another late offseason splash?
That's what pretty much the entire baseball world is wondering after the franchise has had an uncharacteristically quiet winter despite being eliminated in the playoffs prematurely for the second straight year.
It wouldn't be overly shocking if they did.
Dave Dombrowski is one of the most aggressive executives in sports when he believes his team has a chance to win a World Series, and he's already pulled off moves ahead of Spring Training during his tenure with this team in the past.
However, based on everything that's come out over the course of the winter, it doesn't seem like that's in the cards for the Phillies.
The high payroll they're carrying has hamstrung them a bit, and after they tried to move Alec Bohm earlier this offseason to no avail, Philadelphia seems ready to enter the spring with this group as currently constructed.
But, this proposed blockbuster three-team trade idea by Newsweek has the Phillies finally moving their All-Star third baseman and creating a major shakeup across the league.
- Chicago Cubs acquire: 3B Alec Bohm, SP Bailey Falter
- Philadelphia Phillies acquire: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes, SP Jameson Taillon
- Pittsburgh Pirates acquire: OF Brandon Marsh, RP Keegan Thompson
The Philadelphia reasoning centers around adding the Gold Glove-caliber defense of Ke'Bryan Hayes and getting additional rotation help from Jameson Taillon.
At this point, the Phillies don't need another starting arm.
Their most notable move was acquiring Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins to be their fifth starter, which pushed the struggling Taijuan Walker into the bullpen in a swingman type of role.
Philadelphia would likely want another player in return instead of Taillon, perhaps an outfielder.
But, the Hayes addition is the intriguing part of this trade proposal for the Phillies since the reasoning for moving on from Bohm centers around his inconsistency at the plate and in the field, while also reportedly being an issue in the clubhouse.
There's no doubt Hayes would be a massive upgrade over Bohm defensively since he already won a Gold Glove Award in 2023 and has been worth plus-58 Outs Above Average compared to Bohm's minus-12 mark, a staggering difference of 70 in this metric in roughly 120 less games.
Where the drop off comes is at the plate.
Hayes has a career slash line of .258/.313/.385 with 37 homers, 176 RBI and an OPS+ of 92.
Bohm's slash line is .277/.327/.416 with 59 home runs, 336 RBI and an OPS+ of 105.
Financially, this could also create some more flexibility for Philadelphia going forward since Hayes signed an eight-year, $70 million extension in 2022 that goes through the 2029 season with a club option in 2030.
He wouldn't carry a salary higher than $8 million at any point during this time, with the club option sitting at $12 million.
Bohm, meanwhile, has one more year of club control after this season.
It's certainly an interesting proposal to think about when it comes to these factors, but this has little chance of happening prior to the start of Spring Training.