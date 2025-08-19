Bryce Harper Became First Phillies Player To Do This in StatCast Era
For about three hours on Monday, Philadelphia Phillies fans could sit back and forget about the terrible news surrounding their ace Zack Wheeler.
That's because, on the heels of the team announcing Wheeler had undergone a surgical procedure to remove the blood clot in his upper right extremity, the Phillies turned in their best offensive performance of the year with a season-high 21 hits that included four longballs to produce 12 runs in their 12-7 victory.
In addition to the explosive showing at the plate, Ranger Suarez also spun a gem, striking out 10 batters to tie his career high while going 6 2/3 innings where he gave up two runs on four hits with zero walks.
But all of that was overshadowed by the return of Bryce Harper hitting majestic home runs, with the two-time NL MVP blasting two separate shots that traveled 440-plus feet.
Harper Becomes First Phillies Player To Hit Two 440-Foot Home Runs
Following a second-inning eruption where the offense scored six runs -- including Trea Turner hitting his first home run at Citizens Bank Park this season for his 1,500th career hit -- the Phillies cooled off a bit at the plate. With Logan Gilbert out of the game and the Seattle Mariners' bullpen in, Philadelphia had yet to plate a run following that frame.
But when Harper stepped into the box in the bottom of the sixth, he changed that.
Following a Kyle Schwarber strike out, the superstar slugger launched a home run 440 feet to right center field on a first-pitch sweeper that just hung in the middle of the zone, allowing Harper to blast that ball out of there in a hurry.
Citizens Bank Park was rocking after that, with the Phillies owning a commanding lead and appearing to cruise to what would be a massive win in an important series against a formidable American League opponent.
But in the next frame, things got a bit dicey for Philadelphia. With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Suarez gave up his first run of the outing on a 3-2 count home run that got the Mariners on the board for the first time.
Then, the lefty hit the next batter with a pitch and was pulled from the game, getting a nice standing ovation from the home fans for a brilliant performance. However, the work was not done. And when Jordan Romano took the mound, it was not pretty.
The maligned righty gave up a single and a three-run homer to put the Phillies' advantage at just three runs in a 7-4, completely changing the mood compared to what had gone on throughout the stadium just the half-inning prior.
But Harper isn't called "The Showman" for nothing, and he delivered another moment.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the offense responded to what had just taken place, with Max Kepler hitting a single and advancing to second base on a wild pitch before Turner singled him home during his at-bat.
Schwarber then singled Turner home to cover most of the damage that had been done. But when Harper stepped into the box, he had his sights set on getting the Phillies their seven-run lead back, and he blasted one 448 feet to right center field.
As if those home runs weren't enough on their own, Harper also made a bit of franchise history with those longballs, becoming the first Phillies player in the StatCast era (since 2015) to hit two home runs in the same game that traveled 440 or more feet.
He also became the first player this season to hit two 440-plus feet home runs in the same game.
That's a great sign going forward for Philadelphia, because when Harper is locked in and hitting homers on top of the extra-base hits he provides, this lineup looks completely different.