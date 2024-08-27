Bryce Harper Has Interesting Reaction to His Walk-Off Single on Monday
On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies played a massive series opener against the Houston Astros that had some playoff intensity to it for a late-August game.
With Zack Wheeler on the mound facing the Astros' most consistent starting pitcher this season, it felt like a must win considering how slim the division lead has gotten with another massive four-game series on deck against the Atlanta Braves.
Beyond the big picture scenario, the Phillies also just wanted to win another game.
It hasn't been a secret how much Philadelphia has struggled in the second half of the year, looking like a completely different team than the one who had enjoyed a dominant start that caused many to consider them World Series favorites.
Going from that designation to losing matchup after matchup is frustrating for anyone.
So, when the Phillies went down 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning, there was a little bit of "here we go again" reverberating throughout Citizens Bank Park and in the dugout.
But, Brandon Marsh snapped everyone out of that haze when he hit a solo homer to the opposite field that cut the deficit to one, and all of a sudden, there was some belief the team could pull off one of their patented comebacks they have become adept at this season.
Well, it took until extra innings to get it done, but after Bryce Harper hit a game-winning single past Houston's second baseman, the stadium went wild as players rushed onto the field.
The result was great. Philadelphia won a much needed game, their third in a row.
However, Harper's thoughts on what happened wasn't exactly inspiring.
"Just another roll over," he said per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. "Obviously, it got through. I was happy about that. Happy to win the game, obviously.
That wasn't quite the major sigh of relief that he could have expressed, or excitement about coming through in the clutch during a playoff-like game that resulted in him delivering his first walk-off hit since 2020.
Sure, the dribbler that barely got through the infield wasn't exactly a thunderous shot like ones he has delivered in the past, but results are results, and the Phillies got that on Monday.
But for a perfectionist and self-critic like Harper, he's always thinking about how he could have done better.
"Obviously, I want to stay through the ball more than that. I just need to stay through the baseball. You guys know -- if I'm staying to left-center, staying through the ball, I'm swinging better. I've just got to do that," he added.
Maybe this is the moment that gets him back to performing at the MVP level he had shown before going down with an injury in late-June that carried over into early-July.
Sometimes all a player needs is to have something go right to break them out of their slump, and for a player of Harper's caliber, that could be a scary thought for opposing pitching staffs coming down the stretch.