WATCH: Phillies Star Bryce Harper Hits Clutch Walk-Off Over Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies are starting to find their grove again at the right time. As they head into the final stretch of the regular season, they have now won three straight games after defeating the Houston Astros by a final score of 3-2 in 10 innings on Monday night.
Bryce Harper played the role of the hero. In the bottom of the 10th inning, he came through with a clutch walk-off single to score Kyle Schwarber.
Take a look at the walk-off hit from Harper:
With just 31 games remaining in the season, the Phillies are looking to get back to the level of play that they had earlier in the year.
Not that terribly long ago, it felt like Philadelphia couldn't lose. They were a clear-cut World Series favorite.
While they are still a World Series favorite, there are a lot more concerns about their ability to play at a high level consistently.
As for Harper himself, he has had a big-time year for the Phillies. On the season in 115 games, Harper has hit 26 home runs to go along with 76 RBI. He has been batting .277/.367/.524.
Philadelphia opened up the game going down 2-0 in the fourth inning when Astros' second baseman Shay Whitcomb hit a two-RBI double. After that, it was all Phillies.
In the fifth inning, Brandon Marsh hit a solo home run. Then, Nick Castellanos came through with an RBI single to score Harper in the bottom of the sixth inning. Finally, after no more scoring until the bottom of the 10th, Harper sealed the win.
Up next, Philadelphia has two more games to play in its current series against Houston. Those games will be difficult, but they're hoping to keep their winning streak going.
Today's game against the Astros will start at 6:40 p.m. EST and will feature Aaron Nola facing off against Justin Verlander.