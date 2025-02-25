Bryce Harper Shows Up To Spring Training With New Tattoo of Phillie Phanatic
There's a lot of anticipation surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies entering the upcoming season.
The quiet winter was a rare one for Dave Dombrowski since he took over as president of baseball operations, but this is a roster that is ready-made to compete for a World Series title regardless of how the last two years have ended in October.
A major reason for that is because Bryce Harper is on this team.
Entering the sixth season of his massive 13-year, $330 million contract he signed ahead of the 2019 campaign, he has lived up to the billing and then some since joining the Phillies with an MVP Award to his name, three Silver Sluggers and two All-Star selections to go along with a World Series appearance and multiple iconic playoff moments.
Harper has repeatedly talked about his love for Philadelphia, and that was evident once again by the new tattoo he got ahead of his arrival to spring camp.
Sporting a tattoo of the Phillie Phanatic certainly takes that love to the next level.
"I've been wanting it for a while. Obviously, the Phanatic and Philly mean a lot. But when I think about the Phanatic, it's him on an ATV. I thought it was pretty cool," he said per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. "I just love Philly. I love the Phanatic. It's just fun."
Harper got his ink from Utah-based artist Hannah Matthews who does fine-line tattoos.
He said he contacted her about recommendations before Matthews said she would do it herself, coming to his house and stamping Harper with the latest love he is showing for the city.
Located on his right wrist, the Phanatic will appear to be driving his ATV to the outfield wall, hopefully following plenty of balls in that direction as Harper puts up another monster season in a Phillies uniform.
"People can kind of see that as I swing. Him driving off my arm, I thought it looked pretty cool," he said.