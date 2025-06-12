Could Philadelphia Phillies Make Massive Trade for Athletics All-Star Closer?
The Philadelphia Phillies will be determined to land a high-leverage reliever as buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
The Phillies' bullpen, currently ranked No. 24 in baseball with a 4.58 ERA, is insufficient to overcome three consecutive playoff exits, and if they don't enhance their position, they run the risk of not even reaching the playoffs.
Before Jose Alvarado's 80-game suspension through the postseason eliminated him from any World Series run, the unit was deemed questionable.
Philadelphia should be aggressive players in the trade market, and while some teams are still in the mix as potential buyers, the Athletics are decidedly not one of them.
If the Phillies want to win a title, it might require a big splash. Athletics All-Star closer Mason Miller would certainly be one should he be available.
Jim Bowden of the Athletic (subscription required) started to drum up potential trade interest in Miller on June 3.
He didn’t think the A’s were inclined to trade Miller, who remains under team control through 2029, but the franchise-alerting prospect haul he would garner may lead to them hearing out offers.
Bowden then recently listed the top fit for each franchise. In his opinion, Baltimore Orioles reliever Felix Bautista is the best fit.
However, Philadelphia won’t be the only bullpen-needy team out there, and intriguingly, Bowden listed Miller as another top target for the Phillies.
Since Bowden linked the Phillies as the only team interested in Miller, this may provide optimism that the Athletics could be less stubborn in trade discussions. At minimum, Philadelphia should absolutely inquire.
In fact, they did so back in December when the A’s called about Alec Bohm. Their rebuttal for Miller ended trade talks back then, but the Phillies may consider a better offer this time.
Every contender out there should be coveting the A’s closer.
While he’s carrying a 4.63 ERA and 1.200 WHIP with 40 strikeouts to 10 walks in 23.1 innings pitched, he was arguably the best in baseball last season and much stronger in the first half of the year.
That may signify a change of scenery for the 26-year-old All-Star, and the Athletics may be agreeable to this time around.
Philadelphia has four prospects in the top 100 and could look to send a haul that includes their No. 2 and No. 3 prospects, shortstop Aidan Miller and outfielder Justin Crawford.
If the Phillies are serious about acquiring the closer, it will require significant assets, but Miller has the potential to make the difference in a World Series run.
