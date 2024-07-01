Date Revealed for Possible Returns of Two Philadelphia Phillies Stars
For the most part, the Philadelphia Phillies have enjoyed a clean bill of health throughout this season.
The only major injury they suffered was Trea Turner's hamstring strain that caused him to be sidelined for roughly six weeks. Others had picked up some bumps and bruises over the course of the year, but it wasn't anything overly concerning.
That changed when J.T. Realmuto had to undergo knee surgery, Spencer Turnbull and Taijuan Walker were placed on the injured list, and Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber joined them shortly after.
The Phillies have enough pitching depth where they can theoretically overcome the injuries to Turnbull and Walker, but missing Harper, Schwarber and Realmuto for an extended period of time would substantially hurt the profile of this lineup as they look to stay on top of the National League and win their division.
Knowing that Realmuto would be out for around a month recovering from his knee surgery, there was some fear that Philadelphia's two star sluggers would be out on a similar timeline.
Instead, they got some good news when manager Rob Thomson said they could be back before the All-Star break as they weren't diagnosed with "serious" injuries.
Now, there is a possible return date for both Harper and Schwarber.
Per the Phillies' official team page, the earliest they could find themselves back on the field is July 9.
Harper has been doing rehab work in the pool with the hope that allows his hamstring to recover and he's able to stay in playing shape while not on the field. Schwarber seems like he is much more likely to return on that date with him sharing he hopes to be back when he's eligible to be activated.
Both have been an important part to Philadelphia this season.
Harper is in the mix for another MVP award and Schwarber has improved his batting average after taking tons of criticism for his poor numbers the past two years.
Getting them back will be important, and it's certainly going to be welcomed if they both are able to comeback before the All-Star break.