Dave Dombrowski 'Not Looking To Address' Phillies Lineup at Trade Deadline
Just when it felt like the Philadelphia Phillies were ready to take that next step and dominate whoever was on their schedule, they have fallen back to their old ways of being inconsistent.
A few days ago, the city was ready to believe in the World Series ceiling of this team after they finally got some revenge against the New York Mets with an emphatic series win over the weekend that culminated in a 7-1 beatdown on Sunday Night Baseball.
That game capped off a stretch where the Phillies went 10-3, putting their five-game losing streak at the beginning of the month in the rearview by decimating their opponents with elite pitching and timely hitting.
More News: Former Phillies All-Star Infielder Announces Retirement After Impressive Career
But entering Thursday's finale against the Houston Astros, the previous concerns about this team have reared its ugly head.
Philadelphia has lost both contests of this series by a combined score of 3-0, a concerning thing to think about considering the red-hot Ranger Suarez pitched a gem in Game 1 and Zack Wheeler gave up just one run in his outing on Tuesday.
The Phillies have left a total of 16 runners on base in the first two games of this set, going 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Despite the 11 hits they have mustered, this lineup has looked overwhelmed at times with only one extra-base hit being slugged thus far.
More News: Phillies Encouraged by Injured Slugger's Progress After Workout
That is not going to get it done in October.
However, even amidst these issues taking place, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski isn't eyeing making additions to the offense ahead of the trade deadline, according to what was said during his longform conversation with Jayson Stark and Doug Glanville of The Athletic.
"And he's not looking to address his lineup, he said, because 'we like where we are right now.' He also hinted he could find position-player depth in the farm system (possibly from someone like top-100 outfield prospect Justin Crawford)," wrote Stark (subscription required) in a piece after the interview.
That's a risk.
While bullpen was a major reason why Philadelphia has been eliminated in the playoffs the past two years, a lot of the blame fell on the shoulders of the lineup, too.
More News: Phillies Surprisingly Named Top Trade Deadline Fit for Red Sox Star
When things are going well, this offense is borderline unstoppable.
But like has been seen the past two Octobers, they can cool off in a hurry and turn into an inept offense at the worst possible time.
That appears to be what has happened against the Astros, and considering Houston has one of the best pitching staffs in the league in terms of ERA, it's alarming to see how quiet the bats have been during this two-game sample size that mirrors a playoff setting.
Maybe one new hitter doesn't change that.
But maybe it does.
And during a year that feels almost like World Series or Bust, not looking around to see if there is an offensive upgrade that makes sense seems like it will be a mistake.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.