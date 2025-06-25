Phillies Encouraged by Injured Slugger's Progress After Workout
The Philadelphia Phillies can’t wait to get first baseman Bryce Harper back. The pieces are starting to fall into place.
On Tuesday Harper worked a full practice routine during pre-game on Tuesday, according to Lochlahn March of the Philadelphia Inquirer. That routine included 50 swings, taking ground balls and throwing.
Assuming he came out of that without a setback, manager Rob Thomson said a batting practice session on Wednesday would be the next step.
Those are significant steps, as Harper only started doing baseball activities last week.
The next question is when he’ll return to the lineup.
March reported that Thomson does not believe that Harper will be activated for the series at Houston that ends on Thursday.
From Houston, the Phillies move on to face the Atlanta Braves in a three-game set at Truist Park.
The Athletic’s Matt Gelb posted to X (formerly Twitter) that the club has been “vague” on the timeline but a return against the Braves hasn’t been ruled out.
If he doesn’t return against Atlanta, he could return to the lineup when the Phillies host the San Diego Padres in a series that starts on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.
Harper is recovering from right wrist inflammation, which put him on the 10-day injured list on June 7. He has graduated to hitting off a tee and playing catch last week.
Based on Thomson’s comments, it doesn’t sound like Harper will go to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment.
Before the injury, he was slashing .258/.368/.446 with an .814 OPS. He had 13 doubles, nine home runs and 34 RBI in 57 games.
Without him the Phillies have played either Otto Kemp or Alec Bohm at first base. The Phillies like Kemp so much that they’ve started working him in the outfield to ensure he has the versatility to remain with the Major League club when Harper is ready to return.
On Tuesday against Houston, the Phillies started Buddy Kennedy at first base against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez. Bohm was at third base and Kemp was in left field.
Philadelphia envisions Kemp in a platoon with Max Kepler, with Kemp hitting against left-handed pitching and Kepler hitting against right-handed pitching.
