Did Rob Thomson Just Reveal When Phillies Will Call Up Andrew Painter?
The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot to figure out before the trade deadline.
Without Bryce Harper in the lineup, the offense looked completely lost, getting dominated by the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend in an eye-opening series when it came to what the true ceiling of this group might be.
Outfield problems still persist, which is something that needs to be addressed, but the Phillies have at least started to put some things in place when it comes to their pitching staff.
On June 1, it was revealed that Taijuan Walker was being moved back to the bullpen, with Mick Abel being recalled to join the rotation as Aaron Nola rehabs from his sprained ankle. Philadelphia also went younger in their relief staff, designating Jose Ruiz for assignment with top prospect Seth Johnson being promoted to replace him.
This decision should help Dave Dombrowski get a better idea of how aggressive he needs to be ahead of the deadline when it comes to adding more bullpen arms.
If Johnson and Walker can be impact relievers, that lessens one need on the roster.
But what really will change the entire outlook of the Phillies going forward is when their superstar prospect Andrew Painter gets called up for his debut.
Coming off Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss two full seasons in 2023 and 2024, he has looked dominant in his return to the mound, winning the Pitcher of the Year Award in the Arizona Fall League and continuing to impress during the early going of this campaign on the farm.
Entering this season, Philadelphia knew they were going to call up Painter, they just didn't know when exactly that was going to be outside of an approximate idea of July.
However, it seems like they now have a date circled.
When Will Phillies Call Up Andrew Painter?
From the sound of it, Phillies fans will finally see the long-awaited debut of Painter at some point during their six-game homestand from July 18-23.
According to Paul Casella of MLB.com, manager Rob Thomson said their plan is to use the All-Star break -- which runs from July 14-17 -- to let the young star "rest and recharge."
The skipper also added, "I don't think so" when asked if Painter could debut before then.
That seems like they are looking at the either the Los Angeles Angels series that runs from July 18-20 or the Boston Red Sox set from July 21-23 as his debut period.
This news is exciting on all fronts.
Not only is the elite-looking talent going to be making his debut in The Show, but that will also give Philadelphia another arm to use during the back half of the season and into the playoffs.
Phillies fans should circle those dates on the calendar, because barring something unforeseen, that's when Painter will be called up.