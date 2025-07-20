Dream Phillies Trade Target Shuts Down Possibility of Being Dealt
Imagine Byron Buxton roaming center field for the Philadelphia Phillies.
That thought is hard to not get excited about, especially since he seems to be finally putting a healthy season together with him on pace for just his third 100-game campaign in his 11-year career.
Buxton's talent has been on display throughout the first half of the season, with him getting selected to his second-ever All-Star Game. But despite the fantastic performance he's had, the Minnesota Twins appear like they are going to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline this year.
More News: Phillies Call Up Weston Wilson After Moving Slugger Alec Bohm to Injured List
Because of that, there was some thought -- and more so hope -- that the Phillies could pull off a blockbuster deal to get the superstar center fielder onto their roster for the rest of the 2025 campaign and into the future.
However, that is not going to happen.
Buxton, himself, came out during All-Star week and said he would not be traded this year or in the future, citing his no-trade clause.
"I'm going to be a Minnesota Twin for the rest of my life," he told reporters, including Bob Nightengale of USA Today. "It's the best feeling in the world, knowing I can walk into a clubhouse that says 'Minnesota Twins' for the rest of my life."
More News: Phillies Top Prospect Expected To Be Breakout Player in Second Half
This might be disappointing to hear, but it's not surprising.
Buxton was considered a "dream" trade target for a reason, with it being virtually impossible to put together a package that would have caused the Twins to even consider dealing him away, and that's with all the injury issues he's had.
That, combined with Buxton not willing to waive his no-trade clause, and it seems like the Georgia native will be playing baseball in the Midwest for the rest of his career.
More News: Did Phillies Grab a Major MLB Draft Steal in This Day Two Prospect?
Philadelphia is still eyeing a right-handed hitter in some capacity ahead of the trade deadline, and that likely will come in the form of an outfielder.
It won't be Buxton, though, so Phillies fans will have to eye some other dream targets and hope something can get done.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.