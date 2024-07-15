Elite Closer Fans Phillies' Trade Rumors Before All-Star Game
The Philadelphia Phillies let an enemy pitcher tag along on their flight to the All-Star Game -- a pitcher who also happens to be one of their top trade targets.
The Phillies wrapped up the first half in disappointing fashion, losing two of three at home to the Oakland A's. That included Philadelphia's worst loss of the season -- an 18-3 beatdown on Sunday that featured six A's home runs.
After the game, the Phillies split up. An MLB-leading eight of them took a private jet to Arlington, Texas to attend this week's All-Star Game festivities at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field. The rest dispersed to spend time with their families or enjoy a much-needed midseason break.
Curiously, Philadelphia's All-Stars were joined by an opponent who had pitched against them just a few days earlier -- Oakland's closer and lone All-Star representative Mason Miller, according to NBC Sports' Taryn Hatcher.
Miller, who threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Phillies on Friday, heads into the All-Star Break with a 2.27 ERA, 1.67 FIP, a 0.86 WHIP, 15 saves and a whopping 70 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings this year. With the A's already well out of contention, however, they could decide to shop their star closer ahead of the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline.
Naturally, Miller's presence on Philadelphia's team plane sparked trade rumors that he had been dealt to the Phillies or was being recruited by their All-Stars. After all, Miller is expected to be one of Philadelphia's top trade targets at the deadline.
However, those rumors seem a bit premature. The Phillies did something similar for Juan Soto when he was with the San Diego Padres last year, giving him a ride home after the All-Star Game. Furthermore, Oakland is a notoriously stingy franchise that likely wouldn't book a private jet just for one player (they invented Moneyball for a reason).
While Miller could still end up joining Philadelphia, it probably wouldn't happen until after the All-Star Break. He's still under A's team control through 2029, however, so it would take a massive haul to acquire him. That said, never count out Dave Dombrowski.