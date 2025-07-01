Five Philadelphia Phillies Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Philadelphia Phillies are, for the fourth straight year, contenders to win the National League pennant.
The Phillies have a clear path to the playoffs, whether it’s by winning the NL East Division title or claiming an NL Wild Card berth.
Philadelphia has a team born to slug and a starting rotation that is among the best in baseball. But there are needs, including better play in center field and bullpen reinforcements.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is known to make big deals at the deadline. To pull that off he may have to deal some pieces on the 40-man roster.
Here are five players that could be included in trades to make the Phillies better for the home stretch. For this piece, only players on the 40-man roster were considered.
P Taijuan Walker
Even with the Aaron Nola injury, the Phillies’ starting rotation is relatively set. And top prospect Andrew Painter will join them at some point after the All-Star break. Walker is the most tradeable asset in the starting rotation.
He could yield more than expected. He has one year left on the four-year, $72 million deal he signed a few years ago. That’s still a significant chunk of money. But, if Philly picks up some of the salary, he could be the piece that gets the Phillies the center fielder they need.
OF Johan Rojas
He’s a great defensive center fielder. But his slash has dropped in each of his three Major League seasons, and he doesn’t slug the way teams want center fielders to slug in this era. Maybe that changes with a new organization. At this trade deadline, he could be an additional sweetener in a deal with other players as the centerpiece.
Trading him would also make way for Justin Crawford to join the MLB roster.
OF Brandon Marsh
The Phillies would move Marsh in the same manner as Rojas — a deal with multiple players with him as a secondary return. Marsh is more valuable than Rojas because of his ability to hit home runs and the fact that he’s under team control through the next two seasons.
A new team will have to deal with his arbitration cost, which isn’t likely to be high.
INF Edmundo Sosa
Sosa is great depth for Philadelphia. Alec Bohm or Trea Turner can get hurt and he steps in. He can slug with consistent playing time and his versatility is likely to get him on the radars or prospective trade partners as a throw-in.
Philly likely doesn’t want to move him for those reasons. Plus, he’s under team control for one more year. But, depending on the need, moving Sosa might be necessary.
P Mick Abel
Yes, he is in the Phillies rotation and yes, he looks like the type of pitcher that could be in their rotation for a long time. Guess what? Other teams see the same thing.
Because of the great start to his Major League career, the Phillies have a chance to sell high on Abel and get significant return for him. In a deal for a top closer, Abel could be paired with another prospect to get a deal done to solidify the back end of the bullpen. It’s the price of doing business at the trade deadline.
