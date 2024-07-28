Former MLB Executive is Clamoring for Phillies to Bring in Superstar Slugger
As expected, the Philadelphia Phillies have been active ahead of the deadline.
With outfield help and another bullpen arm at the top of their wish list, Dave Dombrowski was able to address those early by bringing in 2023 All-Star Austin Hays in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles, and putting together a package to land elite closer Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels.
Since those two additions certainly filled the need, many wonder how active the Phillies are going to continue being before July 30 comes and goes.
Another reliever could be an option for them, ensuring they shore up the unit that has given them so many problems in the past. But there are still a number of fans out there who want to see Philadelphia be ultra-aggressive and add another star player to the mix in the outfield.
Multiple names have been thrown out there as possible targets, including Cody Bellinger, recently traded Jazz Chisholm, Brent Rooker, and Luis Robert Jr.
Adding someone of Robert's power and defensive ability would be a massive addition to the Phillies, making people around the league marvel at what exactly this lineup could look like if they were able to pull off that trade.
Former MLB executive Jim Bowden is someone in that camp, and it sounds like he isn't so sure that Dombrowski won't try to get that blockbuster done.
"I still wonder if the Phillies will try to trade for an everyday center fielder. Wouldn't Luis Robert Jr. look phenomenal in this lineup?" he writes in a piece for The Athletic.
A lot of fans would certainly agree with that, but like all things, it's going to be determined by price.
Philadelphia already walked away from a deal for Randy Arozarena because of how much the Tampa Bay Rays wanted in return, and based on everything that has been reported about what the Chicago White Sox are asking for, the fee for Robert would likely be huge.
The Phillies weren't skimpy when it came to the Estevez deal.
Per Baseball America's rankings, they gave up their No. 5 and 6 prospects to rent the star closer for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs.
How much more they are willing to trade isn't known.