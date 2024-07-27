Rumored Philadelphia Phillies Target Gets Traded to Yankees in Headliner Deal
When the Philadelphia Phillies were rumored to be searching for an outfielder ahead of the trade deadline, there were many names thrown out there as possible targets.
Because the Wild Card race in both leagues is so tight, it wasn't known who exactly would be made available with so many teams still contending for a spot in the playoffs.
But as it gets closer to deadline day, many front offices across the MLB are starting to unload their best assets in this environment that favors those who are willing to sell.
The Phillies were already able to land their outfield addition, bringing in Austin Hays while holding onto their prospect capital for the time being by shipping out Seranthony Dominguez and Cristian Pache. After that move, it's now expected they are done trying to add any other batters and will turn their attention to bullpen needs.
Still, some fans were hoping that might not be the case since Hays isn't exactly the headliner that they expected to land.
And even though it was reported Philadelphia had zero interest in star outfielder Jazz Chisholm, he was still linked to the team as someone they could make a surprising move for if the front office felt it was necessary.
Well, that is no longer a possibility after Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Miami Marlins shipped him to the New York Yankees.
According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the Marlins are getting three prospects in return headlined by catcher Agustin Ramirez who is the Yankees' No. 20 ranked minor leaguer. The other two in this deal have yet to be announced.
For the Phillies, this isn't something that should disappoint the fanbase considering it was already revealed they had little interest in putting together something to acquire Chisholm. Based on what the total package might be, the front office felt more comfortable using resources on another potential impact player instead.
An interesting note that might have made Philadelphia not interested in the first place was reported by Jon Heyman of The New York Post, where sources told him that Chisholm is interested in returning to an infield role.
The Phillies are covered across their infield with Trea Turner and Bryson Stott as the starters and Edmundo Sosa backing them up.
Expect Philadelphia to now turn their attention to bullpen arms in the coming days.