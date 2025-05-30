Former Phillies First-Round Pick Gets Ejected After Going Berserk Over Missed Call
The Philadelphia Phillies couldn't secure a sweep over their division rival Atlanta Braves in the second game of their doubleheader on Thursday night, but they were able to win the series with their victory in the first contest earlier that day.
For the fans who didn't want to stay up a little later and watch some more baseball, another one of the Phillies' NL East foes -- the Washington Nationals -- were in action out on the West Coast against the Seattle Mariners.
In that contest, one of Philadelphia's former players made some headlines.
J.P. Crawford, the first-round draft pick of the Phillies back in 2013, was ejected from the game after he went berserk on home plate umpire Andy Fletcher for what was a blatantly-missed strike three call.
Crawford got his money's worth with the ejection, letting Fletcher hear it.
At the time, the Mariners were down 2-0, so it was easy to see why he reacted that way because there were runners on first and second base with nobody out.
Without Crawford, Seattle was able to rally in the next inning, scoring two runs to tie up the contest.
For Philadelphia, it's always interesting to see anything involving their former first-round pick since he was supposed to be their next star shortstop but never lived up to the hype in the early going of his career.
After appearing in two seasons with the Phillies during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns -- the latter of which was limited because of a broken hand -- the organization decided to ship him to the Mariners as part of the Carlos Santana deal that returned the recently-retired Jean Segura, James Pazos and Juan Nicasio.
Even during his seven-year tenure in Seattle, he still hasn't quite lived up to his projected ceiling, although he did win a Gold Glove Award in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and finished 16th in AL MVP following the best season of his career in 2023.