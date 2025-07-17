Inside The Phillies

Former Phillies Pitcher Kyle Gibson Announces His Retirement

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson is hanging up the spikes.

Brad Wakai

Oct 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park
Oct 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson has decided to call it a career.

On the "Serving It Up" show, the right-hander announced that his time in Major League Baseball is over after pitching in 13 seasons.

Gibson was acquired by the Phillies ahead of the 2021 trade deadline in a deal with the Texas Rangers that also netted Philadelphia Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse and cash in exchange for former prized pitching prospect Spencer Howard, Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessner.

He finished that campaign with a 5.09 ERA across 12 appearances (11 starts), recording a career milestone of 1,000 strikeouts during his team debut.

Gibson was part of the 2022 team that really got the Phillies into the current championship window they're in, with him being a constant in the rotation and eating up innings to save arms in the bullpen.

He wasn't a star by any means with a 5.05 ERA across 31 starts, but he took the ball every fifth day and pitched 167 2/3 innings in the regular season and had two scoreless appearances out of the bullpen in the NLCS and World Series.

Following 2022, Gibson signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

He provided that same consistency for them by starting an AL-leading 33 games, and in the following offseason, he signed one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gibson's free agency was prolonged this past winter, but he eventually found a home with the Orioles late in the process during spring training which forced him to begin this campaign in the minors.

Unfortunately, the 37-year-old was shelled during his four starts, giving up 23 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings pitched that forced Baltimore to designate him for assignment and release him on May 20.

Gibson was last with the Tampa Bay Rays organization, performing well in Triple-A with a 0.52 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 17 1/3 innings pitched, but after he decided to opt-out of his minor league deal and become a free agent on June 20, he didn't have other offers.

Instead of trying to continue his career, Gibson has decided to hang up the spikes.

After being selected 22nd overall in the 2009 draft by the Minnesota Twins, he now finishes his 13 Major League seasons with a 112-111 record and a 4.60 ERA across 334 (328 starts), striking out 1,520 batters in 1,878 innings pitched.

Brad Wakai
