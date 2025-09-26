Hall of Fame Writer Has Phillies Pitcher Just Missing Out on NL Cy Young Award
The biggest strength for the Philadelphia Phillies throughout the 2025 MLB regular season has been their starting rotation.
Despite some unforeseen obstacles, this group continued to respond. Losing ace Zack Wheeler was a huge blow, but the team hunkered down and still ran away with the National League East. Aaron Nola battled injuries and ineffectiveness, but it hasn’t slowed the team down at all.
One of the reasons why the Phillies have still found success in the rotation despite two of their stalwarts struggling is the continued emergence of Cristopher Sanchez. A breakout in 2024 has been built upon with the talented lefty taking his game to another level.
When the team needed him most, he stepped up. Wheeler’s absence was one that many thought would derail Philadelphia, but Sanchez didn’t allow that to happen. He anchored the staff as the new ace, picking up right where his teammate left off.
Jayson Stark picks Cristopher Sanchez as NL Cy Young Runner-Up
As a result, he has received strong consideration for the NL Cy Young Award. Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required) placed the Phillies star at No. 2 on his list. The winner of the award, in his opinion, is Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes. He has put forth historic numbers thus far in his career, and 2025 could be the first of multiple awards for him.
What helped get Sanchez to this level? After being named an All-Star in 2024 and finishing 10th in the NL Cy Young Award voting, he knew there was another level he could take his game. One area that he was looking to improve this offseason was the strikeout department. He worked diligently, augmenting his arsenal to add more strikeout potential, and it has worked marvelously.
He has struck out 204 batters across 196.1 innings. The total strikeouts and his 9.4 K/9 are both career highs. His ERA+ improved to a single-season best of 172, up from 126, which was his previous career best.
Sanchez has turned into a reliable workhorse, making 31 starts for two consecutive campaigns. This year, he recorded a 2.57 ERA and MLB-best 7.7 bWAR. Those numbers are certainly Cy Young worthy, but not quite on the same level as Skenes.
Finishing second in actual voting would be an incredible achievement for the 28-year-old. He has successfully transitioned from relief pitcher to starter, cementing his status as one of the best hurlers in the game.
Now, Philadelphia will be leaning on him to keep that production up in the postseason.