Hall of Fame Writer Has Phillies Pitcher Just Missing Out on NL Cy Young Award

These starts are now regular for Cristopher Sanchez



7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 91 P



He CRUISED — posting a 71.4% strike-rate & 15 whiffs on the night.



28.8 Whiff%

32.6 Chase%

30.8 CSW%



His ERA is down to 2.57. 204 Ks on the season. CYA is inevitablepic.twitter.com/HqiRmc8GuE