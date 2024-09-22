How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies and Mets, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies enter Sunday needing just one win to clinch the National League East division title for the first time since 2011.
After dropping two of the first three games of this four-game weekend series with the New York Mets, the Phillies look to split the series on Sunday Night Baseball and clinch the division title.
On the mound for Philadelphia Sunday will be their ace, Zack Wheeler (16-6, 2.56 ERA).
In his last start, Wheeler allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out six in seven innings and picked up his 16th win of the season.
The ace is in the middle of the best season of his career to this point and has been lights out in the second half of the season.
Across 70 innings in 11 second-half starts, Wheeler carries a 2.31 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP and 79 strikeouts.
It has helped position him in a battle with Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale for the National League Cy Young Award, with the first pitcher to blink seemingly missing out on the title.
Sunday will be Wheeler's first start against the Mets, his former team, this season.
Here is how the Phillies will line up on Sunday:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) 3B Alec Bohm
5.) RF Nick Castellanos
6.) 2B Bryson Stott
7.) C J.T. Realmuto
8.) LF Brandon Marsh
9.) CF Johan Rojas
SP Zack Wheeler
New York will counter with righty Tylor Megill (4-5, 4.08 ERA).
In his last start, Megill allowed no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings.
The Mets have used Megill sporadically this season, but he has been fantastic for them in September.
In three starts this month, the right-hander has pitched to a 1.69 ERA across 16 innings with a 0.81 WHIP and 16 strikeouts.
Sunday will be Megill's first start against Philadelphia this season.
Here is how New York will line up on Sunday:
1.) 2B Jose Iglesias
2.) LF Brandon Nimmo
3.) 1B Pete Alonso
4.) DH Jesse Winker
5.) RF Starling Marte
6.) C Francisco Alvarez
7.) 3B Mark Vientos
8.) CF Tyrone Taylor
9.) SS Luisangel Acuna
SP Tyler Megill
The first pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 7:15 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
Phillies fans can listen to the game on 1210 WPHT or WTTM 1680.
