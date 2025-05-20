Inside The Phillies

Insider Says Phillies Reached Out to David Robertson for Possible Reunion

It seems like the Philadelphia Phillies have a bullpen target in mind.

Brad Wakai

Sep 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson (37) comes off the field after he pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the game at Globe Life Field
Sep 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson (37) comes off the field after he pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the game at Globe Life Field / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies need bullpen help.

That was apparent even before Jose Alvarado was suspended 80 games for a positive PED test.

While the relief staff has performed much better recently after getting off to a terrible start in the 2025 campaign, they still sit 21st in Major League Baseball with a 4.48 ERA.

Now, not having the star lefty for 80 games in the regular and throughout the playoffs creates a sizeable hole in that unit since he's one of the most dynamic relievers in the sport when it comes to his high strikeout and low walk rate.

With a replacement needed, the Phillies will put together a list of targets.

One of those players was David Robertson.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Philadelphia reached out to the veteran reliever about a reunion even before the Alvarado suspension was levied.

"Prior to the announcement of Alvarado's suspension, a source said the Phillies reached out to free agent David Robertson, easily the best reliever left on the open market. No serious talks took place, the source said, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Phillies considered a reunion with the 40-year-old, who has had two previous stints in Philadelphia," the insider reported.

Robertson spent last season with the Texas Rangers and was effective with a 3.00 ERA and 131 ERA+ across his 68 outings and 72 innings pitched, still possessing elite strikeout stuff with 99 K's.

He was previously acquired by the Phillies ahead of the 2022 trade deadline and performed well for them down the stretch with a 2.70 ERA in 22 appearances that was lowed to an ERA of 1.17 in eight outings during the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if Philadelphia reaches back out to him in a more serious manner.

The fact he's still a free agent is a shock to many around the league, and since the Phillies already had a need in their bullpen, adding him at this point in time makes sense.

More From Phillies On SI

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News