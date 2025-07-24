Jesus Luzardo's Regression Has Been Huge Blow for Phillies' Rotation
One of the most intriguing under-the-radar moves any team made this past offseason was the Philadelphia Phillies' acquisition of Miami Marlins' starter Jesus Luzardo in December.
The Peruvian native had been with the Marlins six years at the time of the trade, putting up okay numbers in that stretch, and was also coming back from a lower back injury that cost him most of his 2024 campaign.
Given all of these factors, many assumed that the 26-year-old would be little more than a serviceable back-end rotation piece for the Phillies. This wasn't the case early on, however, as Luzardo looked like one of the best hurlers in the game.
The flame-throwing lefty was essentially untouchable through the first two months of the season, posting a 2.15 ERA and 5-0 record over his first 11 starts of the year.
It appeared like Philadelphia had added yet another Cy Young caliber guy to their already stacked rotation, but as summer has moved along, it's become clear that this was far from the case.
Luzardo saw his career-best start implode back on May 31st when he gave up 12 earned runs to the Brewers, and he's since regressed back to the career 4.30 ERA pitcher he's been his entire career.
This type of regression was always going to be the most likely outcome for Luzardo, but it's still been a pretty big blow for the Phillies' rotation.
Philly was relying pretty heavily on Luzardo's insane jump in production to ease the burden that the absence of Aaron Nola has presented, and he was also a major factor in the team's early success over that crucial stretch when Ranger Suarez was out as well.
That stellar early form is long gone now, though, and it's been costing the Phillies dearly in their tightly contested race for the NL East.
Philadelphia entered Wednesday night's matchup against the Boston Red Sox with a half-game lead over the New York Mets in the division, and left a half-game back, thanks in large part to the six earned runs that Luzardo gave up in just five innings of work.
The elite work the rest of the rotation has put in means that the Phils still have enough horses to remain legit World Series contenders, but the concerns Luzardo represents are still very real as well.
Should another rotation piece end up having to spend time on the IL, then those concerns could become a massive problem for Philadelphia as they attempt to chase down their second straight NL East crown.
