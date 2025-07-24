Phillies Seen as Best Fit for Red Sox All-Star Outfielder at MLB Trade Deadline
With the trade deadline quickly approaching for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team is going to be seeking ways to improve for the stretch run.
Even though it has been a successful season so far for the Phillies, the franchise seemingly knows that to compete in October, they are going to have to improve.
Fortunately, as expected with a strong record, Philadelphia does have a lot of good things going for them. Their starting rotation might be even better than advertised this year, with multiple starters performing like All-Stars.
In addition to the rotation performing well, the lineup has received a needed spark with Bryce Harper coming off the injured list and performing at a high level. The former NL MVP can change this offense for the better, but some additional help might be needed.
Due to a couple of failed offseason signings to help the bullpen and the outfield, Philadelphia is going to now once again try to find some ways to improve in both of those areas.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran being a great fit for the Phillies at the trade deadline.
“With Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, the Red Sox have the outfield depth to consider moving Duran for controllable, top-end pitching,” they wrote.
Even though the Red Sox are not going to be sellers as of now, a potential trade with Philadelphia could make sense for both sides. Boston has been able to create a surplus of outfielders in their system, but they now have a need for some help in the starting rotation if they are going to be a contender.
Potentially flipping Duran to the Phillies in exchange for some pitching help makes a lot of sense for them. From Philadelphia’s point of view, they also have a surplus of starting pitching that they could look to deal.
While fixing the bullpen is the top priority for the Phillies at the trade deadline, improving their outfield is a close second.
After a monster year in 2024, the 28-year-old has been solid for the Red Sox so far this campaign. In 101 games, he has slashed .257/.323/.433 with nine home runs, 51 RBI, and 16 stolen bases.
Even though he might not be performing as well as he did last season, Duran is still a good option for the Phillies to potentially pursue.
