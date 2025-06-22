Mets Make Interesting Roster Move Prior To Important Finale With Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies were undone by the long ball on Saturday night.
Riding a seven-game losing streak coming into that contest, the New York Mets finally got their offense going again to the tune of seven solo homers.
The final one was a 452-foot bomb to left center field by Francisco Alvarez in the ninth inning, the punctuation mark on the six unanswered runs that were scored.
However, that was the last thing the young catcher will do in a Mets uniform for the time being, as Mike Puma of The New York Post reported that he has been optioned to New York's Triple-A affiliate prior to the series finale on Sunday.
This news comes as a surprise only because of his profile as a former star prospect.
Rising up the ranks quickly, Alvarez made his Major League debut in 2022 and burst onto the scene the following season when he blasted 23 homers and drove in 63 runs.
But since that point, he's largely been underwhelming.
For the Phillies, this decision by their division rivals at least gives them a chance to breathe a sigh of relief, especially since Alvarez has shown he can get hot at any moment to consistently put the ball over the fence.
Coming off Saturday's contest and the 2-for-5 effort he had, Philadelphia and starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo are probably happy with this roster move.
It will be interesting to see what comes out of this.
The Phillies don't see their archrivals again until late-August, so unless this causes a rift in the clubhouse, then this won't affect them too much outside of the lone game taking place Sunday.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.