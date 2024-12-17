These Three Roster Moves Will Get Phillies Back Into World Series Contention
It's been a quiet offseason for the Philadelphia Phillies so far.
Despite being seen as major players for some of the best free agents who hit the open market, the only notable move they've made as of now is bringing in reliver Jordan Romano to help shore up their bullpen.
Philadelphia is expected to do more, but after they only added Whit Merrifield last offseason, there is a chance the front office only makes fringe roster moves ahead of the upcoming campaign.
If that comes to fruition, then it's safe to say it will be hard to take the Phillies seriously as World Series contenders based on how things have ended the past two years.
However, a couple tweaks could get them right back toward the top of the odds board when it comes to who is expected to win a championship in 2025.
Here are the three moves Philadelphia should make this winter.
Trade Alec Bohm
It's time.
While Bohm was able to produce the best season of his career where he was named to his first All-Star team and would have set career-highs across the board if it wasn't for a late-year injury, he likely will never reach the ceiling that was expected of him when he was taken third overall in the 2018 draft.
That doesn't mean he won't be a productive player going forward, but when the current crop of veterans age out, it's unlikely he's going to be a piece alongside Bryce Harper that allows the Phillies to contend for a title every year.
Philadelphia seems to know that, too.
They've been searching for a trade suitor throughout the offseason, albeit, seemingly asking for an expensive return package based on them wanting Mason Miller from the Athletics.
That also is another reason why Bohm should be traded this winter, though.
He already has an attitude that rubbed people in the organization the wrong way, and while manager Rob Thomson is doing what he can to limit the damage, things could completely deteriorate over the course of the 162-game schedule if he stays with the Phillies.
It's time for Philadelphia to get serious about trading him, shipping him to an infielder-needy team and getting back some sort of starting pitcher or relief help to boost this bullpen.
That would also clear the deck for the next move the Phillies should make.
Sign Alex Bregman
Fans want aggressive, and there would be nothing more aggressive than bringing in a two-time World Series winner who would upgrade their infield and lineup for the next five-plus years.
Bregman is a winner, and while this roster is full of winning players who go about their business in a professional manner, he would add another layer to the winning mindset Philadelphia is looking to employ while this window is open.
There are those out there who might be hesitant for the Phillies to hand Bregman the $200-plus million contract he's expected to get this winter since that would seemingly block their top prospect Aidan Miller.
But, this would actually be the perfect situation.
Miller is expected to play third base when he gets called up, but he also has experience as a shortstop. Considering Trea Turner continues to have defensive issues at that position and Bryson Stott took a huge step back on offense this past year, the possibility of Bregman at third base, Miller at shortstop and Turner at second could be how the infield is set going forward.
That's looking way down the line, though.
Bregman would help Philadelphia win right now, something that should be the goal of a team like the Phillies with this roster already in place.
Trade For Luis Robert Jr.
The final cherry on the top addresses their outfield.
While Nick Castellanos has been shopped around, the suitors out there are few and far between based on his age and the amount of money he is owed over the next two seasons.
Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas only look like platoon players at this point in their careers, with Marsh being a force against right-handed pitching but unplayable against fellow lefties, and Rojas continuing to be lost at the plate.
Robert fixes a lot of those problems.
As one of the top slugging outfielders in the game, he would bring more pop to this lineup even if that also comes with more swing-and-miss.
Right now, what Philadelphia needs more than anything is to deepen the threat of their lineup.
Since Marsh, Rojas, the streaky Castellanos, struggling Stott, and aging J.T. Realmuto make the backend fairly easy to navigate if they're all cold, adding someone like Robert be make this group much tougher to get out with a career .267/.316/.474 slash line and 117 OPS+.
The Chicago White Sox have had a high asking price for him in the past, so gouging their farm system to acquire a player with injury concerns like Robert wouldn't be smart, but the Phillies should consider trading away someone like Justin Crawford to get this done.
While it would hurt to ship out a top five prospect in their pipeline, Philadelphia is hoping Crawford can turn into a player like Robert currently is at some point in his career with a Silver Slugger, Gold Glove and runner-up finish in Rookie of the Year voting to his name already.
Robert also helps the Phillies win now.
He would slide into center field and allow Marsh and Rojas to platoon, unless the latter is part of the trade package goes to the White Sox.
All three of these moves are aggressive, and if Philadelphia is going to win a World Series title with this group in place, then all three of these moves will help them accomplish that goal.