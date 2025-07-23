MLB Insider Lists Four Outfielders as Potential Phillies Trade Deadline Targets
The Philadelphia Phillies are primed to go all-in at the approaching MLB trade deadline and are looking for an impact outfielder to add to their squad.
MLB insider Jim Bowden for The Athletic (subscription required) recently updated the outlook for each team with the trade deadline just over a week away. He stated the Phillies were indeed looking at adding an outfielder and then listed these specific four players as potential options:
More News: Phillies Won in Walk-Off Fashion Not Seen in Over 50 Years
Texas Rangers RF Adolis Garcia
It's still unclear whether or not the Rangers are going to be sellers at the deadline, but Garcia makes sense as a target if he does become available.
The 32-year-old hasn't been his same elite self over the past season and a half, but he provides a nice potential and has some positive momentum to work with.
Since the start of June, he has posted a .263/.302/.436 slash line with six home runs, 29 RBI and five stolen bases. He also has another year of arbitration after this one, making him more than just a rental.
More News: Phillies Should Consider Deal For Surprising Orioles Outfielder at Trade Deadline
Chicago White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr.
This is the big domino that the baseball world has been waiting to see fall for the past two years. Philadelphia and Robert have been linked in trade talks constantly in that time, could this be when it finally comes together?
Instead of trading away a star, though, the White Sox are looking to unload an outfielder that is about to be far too expensive for them to keep given how he has performed since the start of last year. He has two club options worth $20 million each after this season.
Robert has posted a .267/.353/.507 slash line with five home runs and 14 RBI over his last 24 games. Perhaps that will be enough to entice the Phillies.
More News: Phillies Expect To Have David Robertson Activated in Early August
Boston Red Sox OF Jarren Duran
Duran is an interesting case. He was one of the most valuable players in the sport last year with a whopping 8.7 rWAR. That was mostly thanks to his ability to hit doubles and triples at the plate paired with incredible defense.
Unsurprisingly, he's taken a bit of a step back this season. Still, he has posted a .257/.323/.433 slash line with nine home runs and 51 RBI. There is no denying that he would be a massive upgrade in the outfield.
The 28-year-old is also under team control through 2028, and would provide a nice bridge through the rest of this Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler-led era.
More News: Phillies Front Office Has Delicate Balancing Act To Do Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Baltimore Orioles CF Cedric Mullins
Mullins certainly has some value, but feels like more of a lateral move than anything at this point. He no longer has the elite defense in center field and his far too hit or miss at the plate.
The 30-year-old had a hot start to 2025, but has cooled down. He has slashed .216/.297/.401 with 13 home runs, 42 RBI and 14 stolen bases.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.