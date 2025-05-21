New Phillies Star Joins Elite Company After Dominant Start to Season
When the Philadelphia Phillies traded for veteran righty Jesus Luzardo last December, they did so in order to provide depth to an already stacked rotation as he worked his way back from a season-ending injury in 2024.
What they weren't expecting was for Luzardo to come in and immediately transform into one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, but this is precisely what they've gotten out of the 27-year-old as he's gotten off to the best start of any season in his career.
Luzardo holds a perfect 5-0 record to go along with a 1.95 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. He's also struck out 67 batters so far while allowing just 16 walks.
This is the best he has ever looked at the MLB level, and his blazing hot start has also put him in some elite company.
Per MLB.com's Paul Casella, Luzardo is one of just six pitchers since 1990 to go unbeaten across his first 10 starts with a new team while also posting a sub-2.00 ERA.
The other notable name on this list is New York Yankees lefty Max Fried, who has also gotten off to a very dominant start in his first season as a member of the Bronx Bombers.
After Fried, though, the list is a who's who of current and future Hall of Famers.
Any time a pitcher finds themselves being grouped together with names like Pedro Martinez and Max Scherzer, chances are they are doing something pretty special.
That is exactly what Luzardo has been for Philadelphia so far this season, and then some.
He's elevated an already stacked pitching staff into arguably the best starting rotation in all of baseball. He's also firmly thrown his name into the mix as an early NL Cy Young candidate next to teammate Zack Wheeler.
Only time will tell if Luzardo has the juice necessary to maintain his current level of production down the stretch, but in the meantime, it's hard to look at what he's done so far and not be impressed.
If he can continue this dominance, he'll enter the conversation as one of the best trade acquisitions in Phillies history.