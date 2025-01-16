New York Mets 'Connected' to Philadelphia Phillies Outfield Target
After signing Juan Soto to the most expensive deal in Major League Baseball history, the New York Mets looked to be in a prime position to jump the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.
However, while the Mets have made other moves since, it's tough to say they're better than the Phillies as currently constructed.
Philadelphia isn't a perfect team, but it has a chance to repeat as NL East champions if the stars on the roster come to play every night. New York could win the division, too, but with an average rotation and questionable lineup outside of Soto and a few others, it's tough to say they are in the ideal situation.
The Phillies and Mets could both use another bat.
Philadelphia's outfield still doesn't look great, and New York could use someone almost anywhere. Their lineup just simply has to improve.
That's where someone like Anthony Santander could come into play.
The Phillies have been linked to the slugger in recent months due to the obvious fit, but if the front office isn't willing to give him a decent contract, he'll likely end up elsewhere.
According to Jon Heyman of Bleacher Report, it's possible he ends up with their division rivals, saying the two are "connected."
"Yeah, I should mention Santander with [Pete] Alonso. And, you know, that's an option for the Mets probably. Probably wait to see on Alonso first. We shall see. Could they sign both? Theoretically, they could. I saw that their payroll, and tied with the Braves, has dipped the most to this point, which is shocking because they signed Soto to a record deal, $70 million down on the payroll ... But Santander, I think, will be potentially the Jays. Angels, those are teams potentially. The Mets are connected."
Losing Santander to the Mets wouldn't be the best outcome for Philadelphia.
Despite reports suggesting the Phillies have shown some level of interest in the switch-hitter, it's uncertain how badly they want him.
If he were to sign with a different team, Philadelphia would have to hope it's with a team in the American League so he doesn't impact the standings in the National League.
Would he be the reason New York would win 100 games?
Probably not.
But a hitter who just popped 44 home runs could help the Mets win a game or two, and that's the last thing the Phillies need in a loaded division.