Potential Philadelphia Phillies Target Expected To Get Less Than $100 Million
The Philadelphia Phillies will have to hope prices of players are less than expected in MLB free agency. If the Phillies can find a way to land some of the top players on the market for a better price than many are anticipating, they could make a significant change to their current roster.
On one hand, Philadelphia doesn't need to do a ton.
From top to bottom, this is still one of the most talented teams in Major League Baseball despite their rough showing in the postseason this past year.
When at their best, one could still make a strong argument the Phillies have a top-three roster in the league.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the case when it mattered most in 2024. That's an issue, and the only way to fix it is for the front office to spend money or make trades.
There will be multiple options for them to pursue, and one name they've been linked to over the past few months is Anthony Santander after he is coming off the best season of his career by putting up massive power numbers.
The switch-hitting outfielder hit 44 home runs, proving his worth as an offensive player. While Santander has his issues on the defensive side of the baseball, it's tough to ignore a hitter who does what he does.
His contract predictions have been all over the place.
Some have predicted that he could be looking at a $150 million deal, while others aren't in the same ballpark.
Jeff Passan of ESPN had the latest on his market.
"Anthony Santander, outfielder: He's a switch-hitter. His 44 home runs in 2024 ranked second to Judge in the AL. He's a welcome clubhouse presence. At 30, Santander has been a consistent two- to three-win player, and because he brings big power in what's expected to be a sub-$100 million deal due to his low on-base percentage, he's drawing interest from lower-revenue teams as well as from the big boys."
His on-base percentage could be an issue, but the thing to look for is the position he'll play in the future. Santander profiles as more of a long-term designated hitter, which isn't the biggest issue, but it's something the front office will have to consider.
Philadelphia's outfield hasn't been up to standards on either side of the baseball in recent campaigns, so if they could fix one of their issues by bringing in a hitter like Santander, it might be worth the risk despite some other concerns.