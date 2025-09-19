Nick Castellanos Offers Surprising Take On Viral 'Phillies Karen' Incident
While the Philadelphia Phillies have been garnering a lot of attention with their play on the field, it was what happened in the stands during one of their games that took the internet by storm.
Two weeks ago on Sept. 5, Harrison Bader ripped a home run into the left field stands of loanDepot Park against the Miami Marlins. When the camera panned back to the seats, it caught a woman berating a father after he had run over and scooped up the ball to give it to his son. Shocked by what was taking place, he removed the ball from his son's glove and gave it to the woman so she would leave him and his family alone.
Things worked out for the family afterwards, with the Marlins giving the son some merchandise and memorabilia while and Bader met him after the game and gave him a signed bat. However, this incident was all anyone could talk about, with everyone pretty much universally agreeing that the woman who was nicknamed "Phillies Karen" was in the wrong.
The discourse about what took place died down after a while like things naturally do. There were some funny costumes that people were wearing to games that looked like her. But outside of that, this largely was in the past.
Nick Castellanos Gives Surprising Comment About "Phillies Karen"
However, almost two weeks later, Nick Castellanos decided to weigh in the on the situation during an appearance on Mookie Betts' podcast, "On Base With Mookie Betts." And his comments surprised a lot of people, with him actually being sympathetic towards "Phillies Karen."
"I don't just see a ball," he said. "I see a very frustrated lady for years that felt like she's probably been getting the (expletive) end of the stick. And now this thing happened. And she's like, 'I'm not finishing second here. I need this for me.'"
That's certainly a take.
It's hard to agree with Castellanos in this situation. While he could be right about her and that she felt like she needed to get some sort of a little win in life -- even if that meant berating a family to get a baseball she didn't catch -- that shouldn't excuse her behavior.
Plenty of people at baseball stadiums have been dealt tough situations in life, yet the overwhelming majority don't act like in a manner that has them get ridiculed by just about everyone because their behavior was so abhorrent.
Castellanos is known to be a thoughtful guy, and his take on the situation is much more compassionate than how others have discussed this incident. But it's hard to agree with his thinking based on how "Phillies Karen" acted during and after everything occurred.