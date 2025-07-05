Nick Castellanos Confronted Phillies Fan After They 'Crossed Multiple Lines'
The Philadelphia Phillies got back into the win column on Saturday.
It's hard to say that an early-July game is a much-needed victory, but considering what occurred after the loss on Friday, it's safe to say that this 5-1 win in Game 2 of the weekend set was important.
For those who might have missed it, when the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast was panning out to the Phillies' dugout after their Fourth of July loss, the cameras picked up on Nick Castellanos seemingly jawing with someone in the stands. Other teammates were also looking in the same area, so it seemed like something was going on.
Not much came out of it besides speculation, but that changed when the team's video producer, Jace Kaleikau, shed some light on what took place.
As Kaleikau explains, a fan allegedly came down to the dugout and was berating Bryson Stott.
Castellanos stood up for his teammate, with Kaleikau stating that what was being said to Stott "crossed multiple lines."
Stott was the final out of Friday's contest, originally entering in the eighth inning and grounding out to lead off that frame after he pinch-hit for Edmundo Sosa.
He got another chance to bat in the bottom of the ninth with Philadelphia trailing 9-6. But with a man on first base and two outs, he popped out in foul territory to end the game.
From what Kaleikau described, the alleged behavior from this fan is unacceptable.
While this city is passionate when it comes to its sports teams, it's ridiculous to say whatever was said to the point that "multiple lines" were allegedly crossed.
Add in the fact that the Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball, and this incident becomes even more absurd.
Good for Castellanos for standing up for his teammate, but this situation shouldn't have happened.
Philadelphia will go for a series win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday with Zack Wheeler scheduled to face off against Chase Burns, a highly-touted rookie who will be making his third-ever Major League start.
