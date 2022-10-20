Phillies' Nola Loses First-Ever Postseason Brother Face-Off

On Wednesday afternoon in San Diego, Aaron Nola became the first person to ever pitch to his own brother in the MLB playoffs, as reported by the FS1 NLCS Game 2 television broadcast crew. Austin Nola, therefore, became the first batter to get a hit off of his brother in a postseason game.

Austin did so with the Spanish word for "father" printed on his chest, playing in a city named for a Catholic lay brother. Aaron was representing the City of Brotherly Love. As both their parents sat in the stands watching, it was truly a family affair.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia Phillies fans, it was the elder brother who won the battle this time around. While Aaron retired his brother in his first plate appearance, Austin struck back the next time around, lacing an RBI single to right field. He would ultimately come around to score the tying run, thereby becoming the first player to record a hit, a RBI, and a run scored against his brother in the postseason.

If the series goes to six games, Aaron and Austin are likely to see one another once again. The Phillies will hope to see the younger Nola come out on top next time, perhaps becoming the first pitcher to strike out his brother in a postseason game.

