Philadelphia Phillies Add Intriguing Pitcher from Their Division Rivals
After the All-Star break, the Philadelphia Phillies are in clear need of some answers.
Looking like complete shells of themselves, they are going to need to find a groove soon or else they could be in real danger of blowing their NL East lead.
Where the solutions might come from are pretty much unknown right now.
But, that won't stop the front office from trying to make whatever moves they can at this point in time to solidify this roster now that the trade deadline has passed, and on Sunday, they decided to bring in another pitching option to the organization.
They announced they claimed right-hander Kyle Tyler off waivers from their division rival Miami Marlins following him being designated for assignment on August 9.
The 27-year-old has pitched in only 15 Major League games in his career the past three seasons with three separate teams, seven of those being starts with the Marlins in 2024.
His numbers don't pop on paper, having a career ERA of 4.31, but he is another person they can potentially turn to if needed.
This also comes on the heels of Yunior Marte putting together another poor performance on Saturday, giving up seven earned runs while only recording two outs. But instead of sending him down to the minors, the Phillies opted to designate Nick Nelson for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster.
Whether Tyler eventually factors in or not will be seen since Taijuan Walker is expected to return for their series against Miami starting on Tuesday.
Tyler is not going to turn things around by any means for Philadelphia, but they at least have someone with Major League experience in the organization who can be called upon.